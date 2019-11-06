Saints' Jared Cook: No limitations in practice
Cook (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Cook missed New Orleans' last two contests, but he appears to have managed a full recovery during the team's bye. The veteran tight ends stands to retake his starting role versus the Falcons on Sunday. Given that Cook has yet to surpass 50 receiving yards in a game this season, and has only scored twice, he won't be easy to trust for fantasy purposes despite a favorable matchup.
