Cook (ankle) isn't on the field for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

With Cook and Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) both absent for a third straight day, the Saints offense may be shorthanded Sunday in Chicago. Josh Hill has been operating as the team's No. 2 tight end.

