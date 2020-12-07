Cook secured three of five targets for 28 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 win against Atlanta.

The 33-year-old entered Sunday's divisional tilt amidst a dramatic production slump, having posted just one total catch for six yards over his three preceding outings. Cook was held to 30 or fewer receiving yards for a fifth consecutive outing during Week 13, but a second-quarter TD at least achieved him a respectable fantasy day among tight ends. Next on the schedule is a road trip to Philadelphia, where Cook will face off against an Eagles defense that ranks fifth worst in the NFL with a 75.3 percent catch rate surrendered to opposing TEs.