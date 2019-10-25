Cook (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Unable to practice throughout the week, Cook will now miss a second straight game. Josh Hill played 68 percent of snaps on offense in last week's 36-25 win over Chicago, with Dan Arnold chipping in 24 percent and fullback Zach Line (36 percent) handling his largest share of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories