Cook (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Cook wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, after exiting in the third quarter of a loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Rookie tight end Adam Trautman played each of the Saints' 12 offensive snaps in the fourth quarter of that game, finishing with two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Veteran tight end Josh Hill could also pick up some of the vacated snaps, but Trautman looks like the better bet to be involved in the passing game. The Saints also ruled out WR Michael Thomas (ankle), LG Andrus Peat (ankle) and three defensive starters, leaving them extremely shorthanded Sunday in Detroit. The only good news is that they'll have an extra day to recover before facing the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 5.