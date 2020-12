Cook caught three of four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Eagles.

The tight end caught a 20-yard strike from Taysom Hill late in the fourth quarter to bring the Saints to within a field goal, but they couldn't recover the subsequent onside kick. Cook has scored in consecutive games, giving him six TDs on the year, and he may get his number called in the red zone again in Week 15 as New Orleans hosts Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Kansas City offense.