Cook caught five of seven targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Bears.

The tight end was second on the Saints in receiving yards behind Alvin Kamara, and Cook found the end zone for the third straight game just before halftime. With the team's receiving corps potentially still depleted in Week 9, he could again see significant volume facing a Buccaneers defense he hauled in a season-high 80 yards against in their first meeting this year.