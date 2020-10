Cook caught two of three targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers.

Cook returned from a groin injury to make a huge play Monday, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Although the tight end only caught one other pass, Cook will be pleased by his contribution to his team's victory, and will now embark on New Orleans' bye week to rest up ahead of Week 7's matchup versus Carolina.