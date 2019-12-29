Saints' Jared Cook: Scores in victory
Cook brought in both of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Cook added yet another touchdown to his 2019 campaign, bringing his season total to a career-high nine. In his first year with New Orleans, the 11-year vet racked up 705 yards on 43 receptions, good for 16.4 yards per catch -- a career high. The big-bodied pass-catcher figures to be heavily involved in the Saints' offensive gameplan for the postseason.
More News
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Hangs pair of scores on former team•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Catches four passes in win•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Does not carry injury status•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Expected to play•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Starts week with limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...