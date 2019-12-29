Cook brought in both of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Cook added yet another touchdown to his 2019 campaign, bringing his season total to a career-high nine. In his first year with New Orleans, the 11-year vet racked up 705 yards on 43 receptions, good for 16.4 yards per catch -- a career high. The big-bodied pass-catcher figures to be heavily involved in the Saints' offensive gameplan for the postseason.