Cook caught four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-7 win over the Panthers.

Cook finished second on the team in targets and receptions while finishing third in receiving yardage. He got the scoring started with an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter, taking his impressive total to seven for the season. Cook also finishes the campaign with a modest 37 receptions and 504 yards but could take on a more critical role in the wild-card matchup against the Bears, who have been tough on opposing wideouts but susceptible to tight ends.