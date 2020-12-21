Cook secured two of five targets for 29 yards in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Cook's scoring streak came to an end after two games, and without the score, his day was noticeably disappointing. In stark contrast to his 2019 late-season surge, Cook is on the decline as the 2020 season wanes. He hasn't logged more than three receptions or 37 receiving yards since Week 8, and his fantasy value is highly dependent on scoring. He'll look to find the end zone Week 16 when the Saints face the Vikings on Christmas.