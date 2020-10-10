Cook (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Cook participated in practice, albeit on limited fashion, all week so it seems likely the veteran should be able to return to the field Monday. That thought process was reinforced by Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, although fantasy mangers likely won't know for certain until closer to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Expect Adam Trautman and Josh Hill to fill in the void should Cook ultimately be ruled unable to play.