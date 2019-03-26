Saints' Jared Cook: Signs with Saints
Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Cook has signed with the Saints, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The deal has been in the works since last week, but neither team nor player had confirmed the signing prior to Payton's comment Tuesday morning. Coming off the best statistical year of his career, Cook will head to New Orleans for his age-32 season, presumably serving as the third or fourth option in a passing attack led by future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. With Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara dominating volume, the Saints only sent 89 targets to their tight ends last season, including 46 to the now-retired Ben Watson. There's a good chance the position becomes a larger part of the passing game with Cook getting the majority of playing time, though he shouldn't need a ton of targets to establish fantasy value while playing with an elite quarterback in a dome.
