Saints' Jared Cook: Starts week as DNP
Cook (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Cook appears to have picked up an ankle injury Week 6 versus the Jaguars. The veteran tight end still has two more days to get onto the practice field in some capacity, though for the time being his chances of suiting up Week 7 are looking murky at best. Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) were also unable to practice Wednesday, making it conceivable that Teddy Bridgewater could be forced to operate without a plethora of his top weapons Sunday against the Bears.
