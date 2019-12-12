Play

Cook (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

It's the best the Saints could have hoped for after the tight end suffered a head injury during last week's 48-46 loss to the 49ers. Cook has already taken a big step toward getting back on the field, and he'll have an extra day to recover as the Saints prepare for a Monday matchup with the Colts. That said, there's never any guarantee when it comes to the timeline for recovering from a concussion.

