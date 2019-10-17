Saints' Jared Cook: Still not practicing
Cook (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Cook has been idle for both of the Saints' practices this week after coming out of the Week 6 win over the Jaguars with an ankle injury in tow. The Saints will likely need to see Cook put in at least a limited practice Friday to feel good about his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bears. Josh Hill is the next man up on the depth chart at tight end but doesn't offer as much upside in the passing game as Cook.
