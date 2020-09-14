Cook caught five of seven targets for a team-high 80 yards in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

The tight end's longest gain of the day came on a rare downfield throw by Drew Brees, as the quarterback found Cook down the left sideline for a 46-yard pass early in the fourth quarter that set up the Saints' final TD. Cook is coming off a season in which he scored nine touchdowns and averaged 10.8 yards per target, both career highs, and he remains a key part of the New Orleans passing game heading into a Week 2 road tilt against the Raiders.