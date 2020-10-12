Cook (groin) is active for Monday's contest against the Chargers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Cook sustained a groin injury Week 3 and didn't practice before he was ruled out for a Week 4 visit to Detroit. With a bit more time to prepare for Week 5, he was listed as a limited participant on all three injury reports before receiving a 'questionable' tag for this game. Now deemed available to the Saints, Cook may be in line for a significant target count with Michael Thomas (ankle/coach's decision) still sidelined. Cook will look to produce against an L.A. defense that has conceded 7.3 YPT and three touchdowns to tight ends this season.