Saints' Jared Cook: Targeted 10 times in Week 10 loss
Cook recorded six catches for 74 receiving yards on 10 targets during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons.
Returning from an ankle injury that withheld him from New Orleans' games against Chicago and Arizona prior to the Week 9 bye, Cook resumed his recent streak of fantasy utility. Since averaging a meager two catches and 22.5 receiving yards per game between Weeks 1 and 4, Cook has logged more than four receptions and 50 receiving yards per game over his past three games, with both of his touchdown scores on the year coming during that span. Upcoming next, the veteran Cook will be facing off against a Buccaneers defense that entered the weekend ranking as a bottom-five unit in receptions (56), receiving yards (675) and touchdowns (six) allowed to opposing tight ends.
