Cook is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game against the 49ers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Cook recorded touchdowns grabs on both of the Saints' first two drives, but on the second occasion, he took a hit to the head from 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. If he's eventually diagnosed with a concussion, the Saints will be left with just one healthy TE (Josh Hill) on the game-day roster.