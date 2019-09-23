Cook brought in one of two targets for seven yards in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Cook's quiet game brought his receiving total to five catches for 69 yards on the season. After a breakout campaign with Oakland just a season ago, Cook's role has been largely minimized with New Orleans as a third or fourth option at best. He's failed to bring in more than two receptions or eclipse 37 yards, and he has yet to score a touchdown. He can be left safely out of starting lineups.