Saints' Jared Cook: Upgrades to full practice
Cook (concussion) was a full participant in practice Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Cook took a step forward from Thursday's limited practice, upgrading to full participation just five days after he suffered a concussion in Sunday's 48-46 loss to the 49ers. The tight end will have an extra day to exit the concussion protocol before his Week 15 matchup, with the Saints hosting the Colts on Monday. Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Cook wasn't wearing a non-contact jersey during Friday's practice, a development that bodes well for his chances of receiving clearance from an independent neurologist.
More News
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Sustains concussion Sunday•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Leads team in receiving•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Continues midseason surge•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Makes touchdown grab in Week 11 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.