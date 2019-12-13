Cook (concussion) was a full participant in practice Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Cook took a step forward from Thursday's limited practice, upgrading to full participation just five days after he suffered a concussion in Sunday's 48-46 loss to the 49ers. The tight end will have an extra day to exit the concussion protocol before his Week 15 matchup, with the Saints hosting the Colts on Monday. Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Cook wasn't wearing a non-contact jersey during Friday's practice, a development that bodes well for his chances of receiving clearance from an independent neurologist.