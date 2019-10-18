Saints' Jared Cook: Won't play this week
Cook (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Cook didn't practice at all this week, leaving Josh Hill as the Saints' top option at tight end, followed by Brian Parker. With Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) also ruled out, Teddy Bridgewater is looking at a serious challenge against a top-notch defense.
