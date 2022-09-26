Landry's dealing with soreness in his foot rather than an ankle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Landry exited early in Week 3 against the Panthers, but his injury isn't believed to be serious. The veteran wide receiver will likely be able to play against the VIkings in London, and the same is true for Michael Thomas (toe).
