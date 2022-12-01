Landry (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Since sitting out Weeks 5-9 due to an ankle injury, Landry has suited up for each of the Saints' last three games, putting together an 8-90-1 line on 14 targets. The production isn't overly impressive considering his snap share ranged from 55 to 78 percent for those contests. Having said that, assuming he's able to play through the pain Monday in Tampa Bay, Landry again will serve as New Orleans' No. 2 wide receiver behind rookie Chris Olave.