Landry totaled three receptions (on four targets) for 33 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Rams.

Landry finally broke his scoring drought this season, catching a seven-yard touchdown from quarterback Andy Dalton, who went 21-for-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns Sunday. Aside from an outlier 100-yard performance in Week 1, the wideout has now averaged 4.4 targets and 24.8 receiving yards over his other six games this season. However, if Dalton can maintain this highly-efficient form moving forward, Landry could continue to serve as a consistent short-yardage scoring threat in the Saints' largely limited offense.