Landry caught both of his targets for 35 yards in Friday's 27-10 preseason win over the Chargers.

Landry was the intended target on each of starting quarterback Jameis Winston's first two passes. They connected on both for gains of 20 and 15 yards. While Landry could take a back seat to Michael Thomas (hamstring) if Thomas is healthy in the regular season, the 29-year-old offseason addition should still have some gas left in the tank and displayed a good rapport with Winston in this one, albeit in just one drive together.