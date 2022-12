Landry (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

This has been the typical practice cadence for the veteran since injuring his ankle back in Week 5. Landry has done next to nothing over the past three weeks with the Saints' offense overall limited in many facets, resulting in just eight total receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown since making his return in Week 10.