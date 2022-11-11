Landry (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
He never quite made it back to full practice participation, staying limited Wednesday through Friday, but nonetheless will play for the first time since Week 4. Landry typically gets most of his snaps in the slot, which is where Tre'Quan Smith saw most of his snaps/routes the past three weeks. Landry's return hurts Smith's prospects the most and could also mean fewer snaps for perimeter wideouts Marquez Callaway and Kevin White. Rookie standout Chris Olave remains head and shoulders above the rest of the group with Michael Thomas (toe) out for the season.
