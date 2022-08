Landry appears set to play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Chargers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While Michael Thomas (hamstring) wasn't spotted in uniform before Friday's game, Landry was among a group of veterans that were, including quarterback Jameis Winston and running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. If Landry takes the field, he likely will start alongside rookie first-round pick Chris Olave.