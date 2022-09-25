Landry (ankle) is probable to return Sunday against the Panthers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Landry limped off the field and went straight to the medical tent in the third quarter, but he's been working out on the sideline and appears likely to get back in. Before exiting, Landry caught two of five targets for 22 yards. Michael Thomas (undisclosed) has also spent some time on the sideline, leaving rookie Chris Olave as the Saints' top pass catcher.
More News
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Four catches in loss•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Team-high receiving yardage in win•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Catches Winston's first two passes•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Could play Friday•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Doesn't play Saturday•