Landry (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday against the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It looked like Landry may have a chance to return have getting briefly checked out in the medical tent, but it appears like the veteran may be shut down for the remainder of the contest. Michael Thomas (undisclosed) is also questionable to return, leaving rookie Chris Olave to led the Saints' passing attack.