The Saints listed Landry (ankle) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Head coach Dennis Allen previously suggested Landry would practice in some capacity Wednesday, but the slot specialist ultimately went down as a non-participant on the Saints' first official Week 4 report. Landry was able to take a step forward in terms of activity Thursday, and so long as he can maintain at least limited participation Friday, he should have a good chance at suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Meanwhile, the statuses of No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas (foot) and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) are more in question after both were sidelined at practice Wednesday and Thursday, making the New Orleans passing game one of the more complicated ones to project for Week 4.