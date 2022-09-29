The Saints listed Landry (ankle) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Head coach Dennis Allen previously suggested Landry would practice in some capacity Wednesday, but the slot specialist ultimately went down as a non-participant on the Saints' first official Week 4 report. Landry was able to take a step forward in terms of activity Thursday, and so long as he can maintain at least limited participation Friday, he should have a good chance at suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Meanwhile, the statuses of No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas (foot) and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) are more in question after both were sidelined at practice Wednesday and Thursday, making the New Orleans passing game one of the more complicated ones to project for Week 4.

More News