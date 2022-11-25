Landry (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco, New Orleans Football Network reports.
Landry will suit up for a third straight game after missing Weeks 5-9 with an ankle injury. Chris Olave is established as the team's No. 1 receiver now, but Landry has an opportunity to solidify himself as the No. 2, having caught seven of 10 targets for 70 yards and a TD in two games since his month-long absence. He played more than half the snaps on offense in both games and likely will do the same this Sunday against the Niners.