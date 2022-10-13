Landry (ankle) wasn't spotted on the practice field Thursday and is expected to be listed as a non-participant, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Along with Landry, fellow receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Deonte Harty (foot) weren't taking part in team drills, while Chris Olave was participating in team drills but still remains in the concussion protocol. At this point in the week, Olave looks be the best bet of the quartet to play Sunday against the Bengals, but Landry would put himself in better position to return from a one-game absence if he can practice in some capacity Friday.