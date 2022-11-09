Landry (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The Saints got a day of rest Wednesday following Monday's loss to the Ravens, coach Dennis Allen told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. But Landry would have maintained his activity level from last week as he looks to put a lingering ankle injury behind him. He hasn't played since Week 4, so even if he's able to suit up Sunday at Pittsburgh, he could be an afterthought in New Orleans' offense off the bat.
