Landry had two receptions (on four targets) for 20 yards during Sunday's 13-0 defeat against the 49ers.

Landry accumulated his second-fewest yards of the season during yet another poor performance for New Orleans' offense. The short-yardage receiver continued to see limited opportunities, as he finished third on the team in targets behind wideout Chris Olave (nine) and running back Alvin Kamara (seven), who appeared to be dealing with an undisclosed injury by the end of the game. Landry also didn't get many legitimate scoring chances, logging a single target on one of the Saints' two red-zone trips against San Francisco. The veteran's role should remain limited in next week's divisional matchup versus Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.