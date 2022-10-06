Landry (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
For a second week in a row, Landry has a cap on his practice reps as he deals with an ankle issue. Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted that Landry seemed to be doing more Thursday than he did one day prior, so he doesn't appear to be in too much danger of being unavailable Sunday against the Seahawks. Friday's injury report could clear up Landry's status heading into the weekend.