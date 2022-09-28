Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Landry (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
Landry is one of three Saints receivers on the Week 4 injury report, as Michael Thomas (toe) didn't practice Wednesday while Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) did some work off to the side before mixing into drills. So long as Landry can maintain limited activity in practice the next two days or even upgrade to full activity, he should be in good shape to play Sunday against the Vikings in London.
More News
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Battling foot soreness•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Four catches in loss•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Team-high receiving yardage in win•