Landry (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Landry missed five straight games with the ankle injury before returning to catch three of six targets for 37 yards in a 20-10 loss to the Steelers this past Sunday. With no report of a setback, he'll likely be able to play again Sunday against the Rams.
More News
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Three catches in return•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Cleared for return•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: To be monitored this week•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Sitting out again Monday•