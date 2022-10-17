Landry (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Landry hasn't practiced since Week 4 prep and is trending towards a third straight absence. Michael Thomas (foot) was also listed as a DNP on the estimated report, while Chris Olave (concussion) wasn't listed at all. Landry will have two more opportunities to practice before the Saints need to make a decision on his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals.