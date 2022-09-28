The Saints listed Landry (ankle) as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Despite what Landry's practice designation suggests, head coach Dennis Allen said earlier Wednesday that the wideout would take the field in a limited fashion. Michael Thomas (foot) and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) were also listed as non-participants Wednesday, but Landry was at least present for the session even if he didn't take part in team drills. Regardless, Landry and company will have two more days to ramp up their activity levels, but it's possible that the Saints could be without some key offensive personnel during Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.