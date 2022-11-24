Landry (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Since sitting out Weeks 5-9 due to an ankle injury, Landry has been impacted by it during preparation for the Saints' last two games and now another one. During those pair of appearances, he reeled in six of 10 targets for 70 yards, but he salvaged that meager production with a touchdown this past Sunday against the Rams. Landry will look to get rid of his designation for the third week in a row Friday.