Saints' Jarvis Landry: Misses practice again
Landry (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
While the Saints aren't quite as banged up as they were a few weeks ago, Landry and Michael Thomas (foot) continue to miss practice. Landry last played Week 4 and Thomas in Week 3.
