Landry (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Landry will miss a fourth straight game while Michael Thomas (foot) sits out his fifth in a row, again leaving the Saints with Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as their top three wide receivers. It's not the worst group in the league by any means, but the position hasn't been a clear strength for the Saints the way they probably expected heading into training camp. Landry cleared 100 receiving yards in the season opener but then managed only 47 yards total over the next two games before injuring his ankle during the team's Week 3 loss to Carolina.