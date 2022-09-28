Landry (foot) did not practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Landry's official designation on Wednesday's injury report is 'DNP,' although coach Dennis Allen said earlier the same day that he would practice in a limited fashion. Michael Thomas (toe) and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) also sat out Wednesday, while Alvin Kamara (ribs) was limited. Landry and company will have two more days to ramp up their activity levels, but it's possible that the Saints' offensive personnel could be significantly hampered during Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.