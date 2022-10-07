Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, with coach Dennis Allen saying "I feel pretty good about that" when asked about the veteran wide receiver, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Michael Thomas (foot), meanwhile, has been ruled out, though that was also the case last week when Landry caught two passes for seven yards (two targets, 63 percent snap share) in a 28-25 loss to the Vikings. He should see more passes from Andy Dalton this week, assuming he plays, but rookie Chris Olave has gobbled up targets so far and been efficient with his chances in three of four games (including the last two).