Landry (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Landry hasn't practiced since Week 4 and now will miss a second straight game. An upcoming Thursday game in Week 7 isn't ideal for his chances to avoid a third absence, but the Saints haven't commented on expectations for Landry or Michael Thomas (Out - foot) beyond Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati.