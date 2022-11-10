Landry (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Landry has now been listed as a limited participant on five consecutive practice reports, making it difficult to gauge whether he's truly continuing to progress from the ankle injury that has kept him from playing since Week 4. Before potentially handing Landry a designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, the Saints will wait and see if the veteran slot man can take a step forward in terms of activity in their final practice of the week Friday.
