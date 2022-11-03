Landry (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
During the part of the session open to the media, Landry took part but also didn't handle every drill, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Landry hasn't played since Week 4, so he may need to sustain some activity level through Saturday to have a chance to play Monday against the Ravens. After the Saints placed Michael Thomas (toe) on injured reserve Thursday, likely keeping him sidelined for the rest of the season, Landry will have a decent role in the offense once he proves his health.